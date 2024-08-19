Two men St. Martinville men file a recall petition on council memeber

A few weeks after a recall letter for Councilwoman Janise Anthony was sent to Districts 1, 2, and 4, labeled “Paid for by concerned citizens of District 4,” a recall petition was requested.

The petition requested August 15th, was filed by Kenrell Francios and Ernest Bing.

The reasons for the recall petition stated:

“Unfit for office, has not represented the needs of the community.”

On Tuesday I spoke with Bing about receiving the letter in the mail. Two days later he filed for a recall petition.

“I had intentions on filling it and I believe what the people need to understand is that the voters have the power and we elect those to represent us as a public servant,” Bing said.

“And when that job is not being done, then we have the right to use of that authority.”

Bings said his intent to file came after arguments during the latest council meeting between Anthony and Mayor Jason Willis.

“It’s not just our district, but the city as a whole is suffering forward with progress,” Bing said.

“It’s too much opposition against the mayor, his plan, his vision and I knew we had to do this.”

Francois also feels there's a disconnect between the council and mayor, and it could stunt the city’s growth.

“After watching the city council meeting for several months I see that there is no unity, and I have a passion for St. Martinville and St. Martinville has so much potential,” Francois said.

“I just want to see my hometown grow. I was born and raised in St. Martinville.”

He’d like to see infrastructure projects happen within his district.

“In District 4 there's a lot of things that are not being done,” Francois said.

“The roads are not being done, there's a lot of potholes, and I think it's up to that district councilmen to help that.”

At the latest St. Martinville Council meeting on August 5, Anthony re-instated her dedication to serve the people of her district.

“But the fact of the matter is if it is something that is bothering you or something that I want to know, I am going to make my phone calls and do my diligence,” Anthony said.

I reached out to Anthony for comment and have yet to hear back. The recall petition requires 40% of District 4 voters within 90 days.