First day at St. Martin Parish magnet schools

ST. MARTIN PARISH — St. Martin Parish's two magnet schools had a successful launch day.

Students at St. Martin STEAM Academy and St. Martin Early STEAM Academy were excited to return.

Hudson Bishop a first grader at St. Martin Early STEAM Academy said he appreciated the new murals.

“I liked the kid with the thing on his eyes," Bishop said.

St. Martin STEAM Academy Principal Erica Pitre said there was a warm welcome for the new students who were either re-zoned or part of the majority-to-minority program.

“Those new students got off the bus they were so excited, they commented about making new friends, and the students who were originally at the school just welcomed our new students here we even had a cheer line for some of them who came in this morning," Pitre said.

She said the first day ran smoothly and she felt the excitement from students.

“The kids came in with smiling faces our teachers were so excited to receive our students,” Pitre said.

“We’re just excited for this opportunity for our kids and the atmosphere, the energy, the climate was just awesome all today.”

St. Martin STEAM Academy third grader Paris Broussard said her favorite parts of the day were getting to know her teacher and making new friends.

“I got to talk to my teacher and how I got to meet my new friends," Broussard.

With all the new STEAM programs, Hudson is most looking forward to one thing this year.

“To ride the bus," Bishop said.