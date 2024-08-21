Update on New Iberia woman fatally shot by ex-husband Saturday night

IBERIA PARISH — A New Iberia woman was fatally shot on Saturday night by her ex-husband, who is now charged with killing her.

I spoke with the New Iberia Police Department about what the investigation into her death has revealed so far.

On Saturday evening the New Iberia Police Department was called to Walton Street at about 8:00 p.m.

"Our officers responded to the location," New Iberia Police Captain Leland Laseter said.

"As the first officer was arriving on scene, he observed a male individual in the roadway surrendering."

He said the man was later identified as Terry Lynn James, Sr, and the victim was Nitkitkia James. His bond was set at $1.6 million.

”Mr. James was detained, and officers entered the residence where they located a female inside of the residence with a gunshot wound,” said Laseter.

But it was too late.

"Acadian did respond to the scene,” Laseter said.

“Despite the lifesaving measures she was pronounced dead on the scene."

James was booked at the Iberia Parish Jail on charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Laseter said police records show in January and August of 2023, police were called to James' residence for a verbal disturbance. The two have children together.

I spoke with Chez Hope training and PR Advocate Kelli Cantu. She said there is no mold for how domestic violence looks.

"Domestic violence comes in many different forms," Cantu said.

"There's emotional abuse, verbal, sexual, financial and physical abuse, mental abuse. All those things are involved when it comes to domestic violence."

Laseter said the case is still under investigation.

