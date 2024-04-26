For the second day this week, someone struck on Thruway

For the second day in a row, someone was hit by a vehicle trying to cross Evangeline Thruway.

The person hit early Friday has died.

Lafayette Police say a man was trying to cross the 1400 block of SW Evangeline Thruway just before 1 a.m. on Friday when a vehicle hit him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He's been identified as Anthony Derouen, 63, of Lafayette.

Police say a vehicle was traveling south in the outside lane of the thruway when the man was walking in the middle of the road. The car hit him, and the ambulance came but he had died, police say.

The driver voluntarily provided a breath sample at the police station, and was found to have zero alcohol on board. The crash is still under investigation, police say.

Late Wednesday, a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle around 8:30 p.m. This crash happened in the 2100 block of NW Evangeline Thruway.

In that crash, a man was riding his bicycle across the Thruway near Chalmette Drive. A southbound vehicle in the middle lane hit him. The man was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, police say.

The driver wasn't injured. The investigation is continuing, police say.