DOTD Invites You to an Open House Public Meeting on I-49 Lafayette Connector Project

Posted at 3:52 AM, Apr 25, 2024
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is hosting an open house public meeting to share information and gather your comments on the I-49 Lafayette Connector Project.

Attend In-Person or Virtually

The meeting will be held both in-person and virtually on Tuesday, April 30th, 2024.

In-Person Meeting

  • Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024
  • Time: Choose one session - 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM or 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM
  • Location: Lafayette Public Library - Main Branch, Second Floor Conference Room (301 W Congress Street, Lafayette, LA)

Virtual Meeting

Share Your Thoughts

This is your opportunity to learn about the project and share your comments and feedback with DOTD representatives.

Stay Informed

