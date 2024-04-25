DOTD Invites You to an Open House Public Meeting on I-49 Lafayette Connector Project

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is hosting an open house public meeting to share information and gather your comments on the I-49 Lafayette Connector Project.

Attend In-Person or Virtually

The meeting will be held both in-person and virtually on Tuesday, April 30th, 2024.

In-Person Meeting

Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Time: Choose one session - 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM or 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Choose one session - 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM or 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM Location: Lafayette Public Library - Main Branch, Second Floor Conference Room (301 W Congress Street, Lafayette, LA)

Virtual Meeting

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM

2:00 PM to 3:00 PM Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81264409252?pwd=AXt33FW5dWzldM66cfhk4hrOx8H0B7.1 [pjizi9abb.cc.rs6.net]

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81264409252?pwd=AXt33FW5dWzldM66cfhk4hrOx8H0B7.1 [pjizi9abb.cc.rs6.net] Or Dial: +1 346 248 7799 US

+1 346 248 7799 US Meeting ID: 812 6440 9252

812 6440 9252 Passcode: 657673

Share Your Thoughts

This is your opportunity to learn about the project and share your comments and feedback with DOTD representatives.

Stay Informed

For more information about the project and the open house meeting, visit