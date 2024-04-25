Pho Home shares the excitement of being a vendor at Festival International

LAFAYETTE, La. — This morning, Christina Mondragon and I went live with Linh Luong, the owner of Pho Home (see above), to talk about his involvement with Festival International this weekend.

Here's a few key takeaways...

How are you guys feeling about this year coming up?

"I feel really excited about this. Last year, we had a really good experience, and everybody in the restaurant, we've been to the festival. Everybody very excited to have fun and experience new things, enjoy the music and trading food with other vendors. That is a very good experience for us."

What is your favorite dish to present at Festival?

"For me, the thing that I like the best is the shrimp patty and crawfish and shrimp fried rice."

Tell us all the dishes that people can expect for this year.

"For this year at the festival, we're bringing the shrimp patty, the egg roll, crawfish and shrimp fried rice, and also we have the pork and chicken dumpling..."

Let's talk a little more about that shrimp and crawfish fried rice.

"In our restaurant, we only do either shrimp or crawfish fried rice, but this is a special occasion, so we put them together as shrimp and crawfish fried rice, so this is only for Festival International."

Is there anything else that you want to tell us about this weekend?

"I'm looking forward to seeing everybody at the festival. Come visit our tent with delicious food, and we are looking forward to seeing everybody."

Pho Home will be serving food Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Lafayette Stage.

