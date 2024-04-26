Local gas station owner stuck with $600 dollar water bill after water leak goes unfixed

Opelousas,La- Hamed Ibrahim is the owner of Super Looper gas station on Grolee Street.

"Look at this; the meter is not moving," said Ibrahim.

He has seen better days when operating his business.

"We've been grappling with a persistent and significant issue with water bill for the past year," said Ibrahim.

It's a problem that's draining his pockets.

"$673, $641,, $427," said Ibrahim.

"In the business, we use water only to cook and wash our hands, and we have only one toilet to flush," said Jaime Mistrot, store manager.

He started getting these high bills from the city about six months ago.

"We used to pay $50 to maybe $58 a month," said Ibrahim.

Concerned, he reached out to the mayor.

" I called his office twice and left a number for him to call me back, but he never did," said Ibrahim.

Ibraham says the city informed him of a leak, but when a city worker came out to assess the issue, it was determined that no leak was found. Right across the street from the gas station, you see water leaking for at least a few yards down the road.

" After that water leak came, we have been getting bills from $200 to $300, and the highest we have is a $600 bill," said Ibrahim.

I called Julius Alsandor, the mayor, but he didn't answer.

Frustrated, Ibraham is now taking things into his own hands.

"I went and bought a 500-gallon water tank, and I will hook it up. It's better than paying $700, that's a house note," said Ibrahim.

KATC reached out to the mayor again, but we still have not heard back.

