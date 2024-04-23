CODOFIL to host French table during Festival International de Louisiane

The “French table” conversation groups will take place at the Acadiana Center for the Arts at 101 W. Vermilion Street in Lafayette on the following dates/times. For a detailed schedule, visit codofil.org/tables.

Friday, April 26, 2024

4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 27, 2024

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

LAFAYETTE, La. – The Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL) announced Tuesday a schedule of “French table” conversation groups to coincide with its traveling exhibition Louisiana French: Preserve & Evolve during Festival International de Louisiane 2024 in Downtown Lafayette. On April 26-27, these gatherings will offer the public a dedicated time during Festival International to immerse themselves in Louisiana French and Louisiana Creole and view CODOFIL’s new exhibition highlighting the impact of these heritage languages.

“French-speaking countries are some of Louisiana’s most important international markets, " said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. "When looking at international visitors signing guest books at our Welcome Centers, French visitors top the list. Our connection to the French language, and these countries, is unique and a big part of the history of our state.”

“We’re delighted to bring this programming to the public,” said CODOFIL Executive Director Peggy Feehan. “Louisiana French and Louisiana Creole root us deeply in our home state and also connect us to the rest of the world. Hosting French tables at Festival International seemed like the perfect way to invite the community to engage with our new exhibition and experience these connections for themselves.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel