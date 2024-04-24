Boil order issued for some residents of Carencro

UPDATE: The City of Carencro has updated their boil order; they say now that the order is only for residents or businesses in the areas of North St. John Street and St. Charles.

Previously the city announced a boil order due to a broken water pipe.

The advisory is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the water supply.

Residents and businesses are advised to boil water for at least one full minute before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation until further notice. Alternatively, bottled water can be used as a substitute. For more info on boil orders, check out the CDC's page here.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.