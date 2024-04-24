Park Ave Shooting: 1 Dead, 1 Injured

OPELOUSAS- A shooting on the 1100 block of Park Avenue left one person dead and another injured late Tuesday night.

Opelousas Police Department (OPD) officers responded to reports of gunfire around 10:29 PM. Upon arrival, they discovered shell casings scattered at the scene, confirming a shooting incident.

Shortly after, OPD received word of two gunshot victims transported to Opelousas General Hospital. One victim succumbed to their injuries, while the other remains in stable condition.

The identity of the deceased is withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

The Opelousas Police Department is actively investigating the incident and seeking information from the public. Anyone with details regarding this crime is urged to contact OPD at 337-948-2500. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS or the P3 mobile app. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.