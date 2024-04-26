St. Landry receives state assistance for debris pick-up

St. Landry Parish has received some help from the state for pick-up related to the April 10 tornadoes.

Two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in St. Landry Parish during that storm, one in Port Barre and another in Washington. The damage wasn't severe or widespread enough to trigger FEMA assistance, but the state is going to help, parish officials say.

If you have debris from the storm, it needs to be at the side of the road by April 29. Plant and tree debris - like leaves, branches and limbs - must be separate from construction debris, officials say.

St. Landry Parish Government has 10 days to pick up the vegetation debris left over from the storm, starting on Monday, April 29th.

Contractors and public works crews will be travelling throughout the parish to pick up the debris from plants and trees, including leaves, branches, and tree limbs.

That debris must be on the side of the road and separate from any construction materials in order to be picked up. No mixed debris can be picked up, officials say.

That debris must be by the road by April 29, becauuse during this 10 day period, contractors and public works crews will only make one pass throughout the parish for debris to be collected.

For more information, contact St. Landry Parish Public Works at (337) 407-0950.