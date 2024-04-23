List: Summer Camps around Acadiana

ACADIANA, La. — Pretty soon, the final bell of the school year will ring, and kids will be free for the summer.

As a parent, you may be looking for a way to keep your kiddo(s) busy and taken care of, all while having fun, and summer camps are a great way to ensure all of those things!

Below is a parish-by-parish list of summer camps around Acadiana. This is an on-going list and will be updated as we gather more information, so if you have a camp that you would like to see included, email news@katctv.com

LAFAYETTE PARISH:

School of Rock Summer Camps and Workshops

June 3 - July 19

Do you want to learn how to play in a band or learn to write songs? School of Rock Lafayette offers a wide variety of music camps and workshops that cover topics such as these. Their local music camps are perfect for musicians of any skill level who want to play guitar, bass, drums, keyboard and vocals. For details on the different camps that are offered, click here.

Camp Bon Coeur

May 30 - June 6

Do you have a child with a heart defect, ages 7-16, that is interested in summer camp? Camp Bon Coeur is focused on children whose "hearts have needed some mending." Campers will be separated into age groups: 7-11 & 12-16; Registration fee is $50 but Camp is free. To apply, call the office at 337-233-8437, or visit their website, www.heartcamp.com. Completed applications can be mailed to the office at: Camp Bon Coeur 300 Ridge Rd. Ste. K, Lafayette, LA 70506. To learn more about Camp Bon Coeur and all it offers, visit this website: www.heartcamp.com

Camp Calvary Summer Camp

May 27 - Aug. 2, 2024

7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Located in the Evangeline Room at 328 Guilbeau Rd. in Lafayette, Camp Calvary is open to campers ages 5 - 14. Each week (Mon. - Fri.), campers will have one field trip, one swim outing, one water day and one day with a professional entertainer. Junior counselors (ages 12 - 14) must be accepted into the program based on behavior/leadership. Camp Calvary will be closed on July 4 and 5. To see registration prices, weekly rates, available discounts and a full list of field trip locations, visit the Camp Calvary summer camp webpage here.

Montessori of Acadiana Summer Camp

June 3 - 28, 2024 and July 8 - 26, 2024

8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Located at 908 La Neuville Rd. in Lafayette, the Montessori of Acadiana summer camp is open to campers ages 3 - 8. Each week (Mon. - Fri.), campers will be introduced to a new theme, such as "The Age of Dinosaurs," "Rumble in the Jungle," "Buggin' Around" and more. Weekly activities will include: theme-related arts, crafts and games; special guest educators and weekly entertainers; outdoor activities and dress-up day; educational lessons that match the theme of the week and snowcones on Thursdays! Campers can attend for half or full days. For information on prices, available discounts or a full list of themes, visit the Montessori of Acadiana summer camp webpage here.

Kidcam Camps - First United Methodist Church

May 28 - Aug. 2, 2024

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Located at 703 Lee Ave. in Lafayette, the First United Methodist Church locations of Kidcam Camps is open to campers ages 5 - 13. Each week, the camp's theme will be a different decade, incorporating activities, including sports, arts, STEM, special activities and water play. Before care is available from 7 a.m. - 9 a.m., and after care is available from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. For more information, visit the Kidcam Camps - First United Methodist Church webpage here.

Kidcam Camps - Comeaux Recreation Center

May 28 - Aug. 2, 2024

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Located at 411 W. Bluebird Dr. in Lafayette. See above Kidcam Camps details. For more information, visit the Kidcam Camps - Comeaux Recreation Center webpage here.

Kidcam Camps - Robicheaux Recreation Center

June 3 - Aug. 2, 2024

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Located at 1919 Eraste Landry Rd. in Lafayette. See above Kidcam Camps details. For more information, visit the Kidcam Camps - Robicheaux Recreation Center webpage here.

Kidcam Camps - Martin Luther King Recreation Center

June 3 - Aug. 2, 2024

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Located at 309 Cora St. in Lafayette. See above Kidcam Camps details. For more information, visit the Kidcam Camps - Martin Luther King Recreation Center webpage here.

Kidcam Camps - Elevation Station

May 28 - Aug. 2, 2024

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Located at 240 St. Nazaire Rd. in Broussard. See above Kidcam Camps details, including activities offered plus field trips, jump zones, basketball, wall-climbing, air-bag, trapeze and arena dodgeball. For more information, visit the Kidcam Camps - Elevation Station webpage here.

Kidcam Camps - Epic Entertainment

May 28 - Aug. 2, 2024

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Located at 130 N. Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. in Scott. See above Kidcam Camps details, including activities offered plus field trips, laser tag, bungee jump, indoor playground, climbing zones, archery, inflatables, VR games, giant maze/slide and more. For more information, visit the Kidcam Camps - Epic Entertainment webpage here.

Acadiana Center for the Arts Summer Arts Camps

June 3 - July 26, 2024

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (unless otherwise stated)

Located at 101 W. Vermilion St. in Lafayette, the Acadiana Center for the Arts summer arts camps are open to campers ages 6 - 14. Each week (Mon. - Fri.), the camp will have a different theme and focus, such as "Seasons of Dance," "Swamp Explorers," "For the Love of Pets: Beginner Drawing & Painting" and more. For more information, visit the Acadiana Center for the Arts summer arts camps webpage here.

Folk Roots Kids Camp - Lafayette

June 10 - 14, 2024

8:45 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Located at Vermilionville (300 Fisher Rd. in Lafayette), the Folk Roots Kids Camp in Lafayette is open to campers ages 8 - 13ish (after second grade - before ninth grade). The week long (Mon. - Fri.) camp will have music classes, band labs, singing, dancing, indoor/outdoor games, crafts, cuisine and fun. For teens ages 14 - 19, there is an opportunity to be a teen counselor-in-training, if you have music instrument experience or prior Folk Roots Kids Camps experience. Application/interview required. For more information, visit the Folk Roots Kids Camps webpage here.

Code Ninjas Summer Camps - Broussard

May 28 - July 30

Code Ninjas offers camps for kids ages 5 through 14. They aim to "transform your child's love for technology into an exciting learning adventure. Guided by our team of Code Senseis, Code Ninjas Camps empower kids to gain valuable tech skills and make new friends." To see the offerings, click here.

ST. LANDRY PARISH:

Folk Roots Kids Camp - Opelousas

June 24 - 28, 2024

8:45 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Located at Le Vieux Village (828 E. Landry St. in Opelousas). See details in Folk Roots Kids Camp - Lafayette above.