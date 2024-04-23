It's Festival time! Are you ready??

It's FINALLY that time again: Festival International de Louisiane starts tomorrow!

Here are links to all our stories, so you can get the information you need to enjoy Lafayette's biggest festival.

Want to plan out your festival-ing? Check out the line-up here.

Don't get stuck in traffic, see the list of road closures here.

Thinking about volunteering? There's still time! We have information here and here.

Folks in your family need a quiet space? Get info on the sensory-friendly space here.

There's an app for that! Here's some information on the Festival App.

Tu veux rafraichir ton Francais? Check out this story about CODOFIL's French Table.

If you want to see all our Festival stories, go to our Festival page here.

Here's the link to Festival's website: https://www.festivalinternational.org/