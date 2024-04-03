Festival International de Louisiane 2024 app now available for download

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Official 2024 Festival International de Louisiane mobile application is now available for download on Apple and Android devices.

The app is an electronic guide and one-stop shop for all things Festival. It features the full music and special events schedule, maps, after-hours events, vendors, weather updates, and more.

Festival International de Louisiana kicks off in downtown Lafayette on Wednesday, April 24.

KATC

