The official 2024 Festival International Schedule is out.

You can see the calendar version of the schedule here, or you can see the full printable schedule if you scroll down.

Festival International will take place from April 24 - 28, 2024.

Here are some of the acts that Festival staff say are "must-sees" during the event, coming up in April.

La Dame Blanche

Cuba/France

With her explosive mix of hip hop, cumbia, dancehall and reggae, the Cuban singer, flautist, and percussionist La Dame Blanche delivers a powerful and compelling sound which summons the spirits. Away from the limelight, this singer, flautist, and percussionist is Yaite Ramos Rodriguez... a slender and diaphanous figure, a legend who haunts nocturnal roads and the imagination of children all over the world. As a staff pick for Festival 2024…La Dame Blanche will surely get you ready to groove. TURN. IT. UP.

See La Dame Blanche

Saturday, April 27, 4:15 PM-5:30 PM at Scène LUS Internationale

or

Sunday, April 28, 3:30 PM-4:45 PM at Scène Laborde Earles Law Firm Fais Do Do

Meta & the Cornerstones

Senegal/France/Netherlands

Meta and the Cornerstones is a globally acclaimed reggae band led by the charismatic and talented frontman, Meta Dia. With their contagious rhythms, soulful melodies, and socially conscious lyrics, the band has captivated audiences around the world, spreading messages of peace, love, and harmony. Born and raised in Senegal, West Africa, Meta Dia was influenced by the rich musical traditions of his homeland from a very young age.

See Meta and the Cornerstones

Sunday, April 28, 4:00 PM-5:15 PM at Scène LUS Internationale

Oumou Sangaré

Mali/France

Oumou Sangaré is an internationally renowned and award-winning singer, composer, business pioneer, and activist who champions women's rights in her native Mali and throughout Africa. Sangaré's style is wassalou, a popular musical genre derived from folk traditions in the rural southwestern part of the country. Global superstar and Grammy Award-winner from Bamako, Mali, Oumou Sangaré will bring West Africa to Lafayette, LA.

See Oumou Sangaré

Saturday, April 27, 7:45 PM-9:00 PM at Scène LUS Internationale

or

Sunday, April 28, 5:15 PM-6:30 PM at Scène Laborde Earles Law Firm Fais Do Do

Nomadic Massive

Canada/Cuba/Haiti/Argentina/Chile/France/Brazil/U.S.

Nomadic Massive is an international Hip Hop collective that has been lighting up minds, hearts, and stages since 2004. Recognized as Montreal’s first ever Hip Hop band, Nomadic Massive has always promoted a worldy vision of Hip Hop culture which also includes ongoing involvement in education and community development. You won't want to miss this show where powerful penmanship meets body shaking Afro-latin-funk and r&b influences for an memorable and original get-down.

See Nomadic Massive

Sunday, April 28, 5:45 PM-7:00 PM at Scène LUS Internationale

Coreyah

Coreyah is a psychedelic Korean folk group whose six members integrate traditional Korean instruments, vocals, guitar, and percussion. The group’s unique freewheeling, polystylistic vision is unlike anything you’ve experienced - combining a variety of influences, including Anglo-American rock, Balkan gypsy, and genres from South America and Africa. This engagement of Coreyah is made possible in part through the Performing Arts Global Exchange program of Mid Atlantic Arts with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

See Coreyah

Friday, April 26, 9:00 PM-10:15 PM at Scène Wellcare Lafayette

or

Saturday, April 27, 6:00 PM-7:15 PM at Scène LUS Internationale

Other international acts scheduled to appear include:



Los Cumbia Stars (Colombia)

Mokoomba (Zimbabwe)

Five Alarm Funk (Vancouver, BC)

Slavic Soul Party (Balkans/Eastern Europe)

Balaklava Blues (Ukraine)

QWANQWA (Ethiopia)

The Arab Blues (Lebanon/Egypt/U.S.)

Organizers say Festival International remains focused on showcasing Francophone (French-speaking) musicians in 2024. A few of those acts include:

Radio Radio (New Brunswick/Nova Scotia/Québec)

Pierre Donoré (France)

La Famille LeBlanc (New Brunswick)

Corey Ledet Zydeco (Louisiana)

Oumou Sangaré (Mali/France)

Meta & the Cornerstones (Senegal/France/Netherlands)

Some Louisiana acts scheduled to appear include:

Marcella Simien ft. special guest Terrance Simien

Lil' Nathan & the Zydeco Big Timers

Ann Savoy - Another Heart Official Album Release Party

Drew Landry

That Bad (Formerly Bad Bongo

Acadiana Symphony Youth Orchestra ft. Special Guests The Rayo Brothers

Here's the full printable schedule: