Festival International de Louisiane releases lineup, artist

LAFAYETTE, La. — Festival International de Louisiane 2024 released its lineup, artwork, pin and poster at a premiere party on Sunday.

The 2024 Official Visual Artist, Dusty Reed, presented 38 signed posters to symbolize the 38th annual Festival International de Louisiane. A special video documenting Dusty Reed's creative process was screened, alongside the anticipated Music Lineup Video for this year.

Pins and posters are available for purchase, and as always, these items are a vital component for Festival's fundraising efforts. Purchasing passes elevate your experience while helping the festival raise funds for Festival International. Passes are not required for entry. The event does not charge for entry because of support opportunities like the Pass Program. To purchase passes, click here.

