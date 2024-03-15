Festival International in search of 2024 volunteers

LAFAYETTE, La. — Festival International de Louisiane is seeking volunteer positions during this year’s Festival, April 24-April 28, 2024.

"Volunteering is easy, fun, and is a great way to be part of the Festival," says Scott Feehan, Executive Director of Festival International. "It takes over 2,500 volunteer slots to put this event on and we need every single one of them. If you love this Festival as much as we do, please join the Festival family and volunteer this year. Most slots are only a few hours and you can pick your shift. Plus we provide all volunteers with a free shirt and an invite to our Official Volunteer Blowout Party in May."

Festival International invites everyone to participate in the volunteering experience. "One of the best parts about being a volunteer is seeing behind the scenes. It also brings you closer to the Festival and into the family. We all own a part of Festival International because it's a community-driven event. Our volunteers get hooked, and many come back every year to lend a hand," says Marketing Coordinator Carly Viator.

Registration is now open through the online Volunteer Center at www.festivalinternational.org/volunteer. Users can view volunteer opportunities and register for the area and shift times of choice. The online system will allow individuals and groups to register and select the time and job of their choice. Volunteers are vital to the longevity and success of Festival.

Festival International is looking for a variety of volunteers to work in areas such as:

Artist Hospitality

RFID Wristband Registration

Marché Hospitality

Musicians' Village Cafe

Production

PinPals

Recycling

Louisiana Healthcare Connections Scène des Jeunes (Youth Area)

Security

For more information on job descriptions, shifts, and how you can be a Festival Volunteer, visit www.festivalinternational.org/volunteer or email volunteer@festivalinternational.org.

