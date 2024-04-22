Below is a list of road closures for Festival International de Louisiane.

Road closures during event hours:

Jefferson Street from Lee to Main Street

Jefferson Street from Main to Garfield

Garfield Street between Buchanan and Lee Avenue

Congress between Jefferson and Taylor

Vermilion Street between Lee and Buchanan

Vermilion Street between Lafayette and St. John

Buchanan between Vermilion and Congress

Lafayette and Rue Bibliotheque between Vermilion and Congress

Barry Street from Lee to Lafayette



