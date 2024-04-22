Watch Now
Festival International de Louisiane road closures

katc
Posted at 4:06 PM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 17:06:33-04

Below is a list of road closures for Festival International de Louisiane.

Road closures during event hours:

  • Jefferson Street from Lee to Main Street
  • Jefferson Street from Main to Garfield
  • Garfield Street between Buchanan and Lee Avenue
  • Congress between Jefferson and Taylor
  • Vermilion Street between Lee and Buchanan
  • Vermilion Street between Lafayette and St. John
  • Buchanan between Vermilion and Congress
  • Lafayette and Rue Bibliotheque between Vermilion and Congress
  • Barry Street from Lee to Lafayette

