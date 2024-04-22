Below is a list of road closures for Festival International de Louisiane.
Road closures during event hours:
- Jefferson Street from Lee to Main Street
- Jefferson Street from Main to Garfield
- Garfield Street between Buchanan and Lee Avenue
- Congress between Jefferson and Taylor
- Vermilion Street between Lee and Buchanan
- Vermilion Street between Lafayette and St. John
- Buchanan between Vermilion and Congress
- Lafayette and Rue Bibliotheque between Vermilion and Congress
- Barry Street from Lee to Lafayette
