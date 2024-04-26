Indian Bayou kids "Love the Boot!"

Indian Bayou Elementary celebrated the "Love the Boot" week initiative on Thursday.

Students and teachers, escorted by members of the Indian Bayou Volunteer Fire Department and Vermilion Parish Sheriff Deputy Konkle, picked up 18 30-gallon trash bags of debris, along with several larger items.

Most litter collected was either bottles or cans that can easily be properly disposed of.

This was the school's first time participating in the event, and they are looking forward to participating again next year.

