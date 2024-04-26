Festival Forecast Day 3: Clouds moving in for Friday but clearing by the weekend

Daniel Phillips

Festival week rolls along in Lafayette and the forecast we've been able to enjoy will roll along as well.

There's a bit more cloud cover expected out there Friday, but sunshine should break back through on Saturday.

Temperatures will continue to sit in the low to mid 80s and it'll feel a bit sticky out there in the afternoons.

A decent breeze will pick up Friday, but windier conditions will take over through the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be wonderful, aside from the wind, there's not going to be anything to complain about.

We'll see more sunshine than we will on Friday as clouds thin out.

A front still looks likely on Monday and since it's stalling it could keep the door open for showers through the first half of the work week.

The forecast for the back end of next week will vary wildly as we try and nail down a stalling front which is always a very difficult task.

In the meantime get out to Festival and enjoy the weekend's weather.

