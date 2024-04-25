Sulphur man accused of child sex trafficking and cockfighting

Calcasieu deputies have booked a Sulphur man with child sex trafficking and cockfighting.

Derek F. Thibodeaux Jr., 55, was booked with trafficking of children for sexual purposes; aggravated cruelty to animals; and cockfighting. His bond is set at more than $1 million, records show.

The investigation began a couple weeks ago when a rape report was called in to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation the victim, who is under the age of 16, told detectives that Thibodeaux was sexually abusing her. They obtained evidence while executing a search warrant that corroborated her story.

Also during the search, detectives found a large number of roosters tethered to individual shelters as well as cockfighting paraphernalia. A dog was also located at his residence, suffering from injuries to its neck, likely from being tethered for a long period of time, deputies say.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested Thibodeaux and booked him into the parish jail.

The dog was seized by Calcasieu Parish Animal Services and received veterinary care.

CPSO Detective Kara Adams is the lead investigator on this case.