Windy, warm and humid weekend...gusts near 30mph

With more severe weather expected across the nation's mid-section this weekend, Acadiana can expect windy, warm and humid conditions through Sunday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Mostly sunny skies are anticipated for the area most of our Saturday, while Sunday more clouds will be possible in the afternoon as storms in Texas get closer to the area.

The story in the near term will be gusty winds feeding a continued severe storm threat for the nation's mid-section throughout the entire weekend.

Peak wind gusts for Acadiana between late morning into the afternoon hours, will likely be in the 30 mph range.

Look for lows over the next few nights to stay in the lower 70s while daytime highs this weekend will be in the mid-upper 80s.

Rain chances look to stay near 10% through Saturday and near 20% for Sunday...a better chance of storms will be possible for the area Monday.

By Monday afternoon, the active weather system(s) to our north and west will carve out a weak atmospheric trough that will push through the area accompanied by a good chance of showers and thunderstorms (70% and rising) expected.

There could be a low end threat of an isolated severe storm Monday, but it's unclear as how much the system will have left of it's upper atmospheric support.

Rob Perillo/KATC

About an inch or two of rain looks to possible for some in the area Monday...much bigger rain totals will build to our west with a flood threat back into Texas northward into next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The pattern for Acadiana is expected to remain unsettled for the the rest of next week with the atmospheric weakness aloft keeping the possibility of scattered showers and a few storms in the area Tuesday, and some lower end rain chances continuing through much of the week while the focus of storms shifts back toward Texas.

