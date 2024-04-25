St. Martinville restaurant's 15th year at Festival International

Prev Next KATC TV 3

Posted at 1:47 PM, Apr 25, 2024

It takes a village at Clambeaugh's resturant in St. Martinville to serve thousands of Festival International attendees.

I speak with owner Audrey M. Allen who expresses why she chooses to participate and all of the months of preparation.

You can watch the full story at 6:00 p.m. on KATC TV 3

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.