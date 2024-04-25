Keon Coleman's childhood prepared him for a life-changing moment

The Hope For Opelousas (HFO) program has played a huge part in Keon Coleman and his family's life.

Coleman knew about it because it was close to the neighborhood where he grew up, and his older brothers were a part of it as well.

Everyone knew him for his athletic ability so the goal was to make sure he stayed on top of his grades

“Jonathan Fisher had to take away my free time because I made a C on a test," said Coleman. "I couldn’t play outside for a month and it was painful for both of us."

HFO was the standard for his academics and heading to high school the only thing that mattered was his performance in class not what he could do in the field of play.

“He wasn’t there for sports," said Ravin Savoy. "Coleman was there for education the school did not know anything about his athletic ability.”

Fast forward to 2024 after having an outstanding career at Florida State and Michigan State, Coleman may hear his name called in the NFL Draft. He hopes he can encourage kids in the area never to give up, no matter their circumstances.

“I love being active in the community," said Coleman. "It shows the kids in the neighborhood that they can do the same thing I’m doing, if not better.”

Coleman is one of the biggest names from the HFO program known to the world. Many came before him and several others will come after to tell their own story.

“It’s always a blessing to help find the direction of where the kids can be successful," said Fisher It's an honor to be a part of their story and help them achieve their goals."

