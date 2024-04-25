National Volunteer Week at Solomon House: 'We all work together as a team'

Happy National Volunteer Week! This is a time to recognize the people that take time out of their day to help others in need, simply because they want to.

The volunteers at New Iberia nonprofit Solomon House reflect on what it means to give back to their community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's National Volunteer Week, and the volunteers at Solomon House in New Iberia are working to bring free groceries to people in need— not just this week, but every week.

“The process is just, just amazing," said volunteer Gwen Nora. "We all work together as a team.”

Nora has been volunteering at the local nonprofit for more than a year.

Brother and sister Matteo and Isabella Espinosa, have been volunteering at Solomon House for less than a day.

"When you’re done with it," said Mateo, "you feel good about yourself and about how you’re helping out the community.”

“I mean, I get a lot from the community so I give back to it," said Isabella.

Bagging up breads, produce, meats, and more, these three volunteers are coming together in order to help our their community.

"It’s kinda nice, you know... sweet, good people to help us, help the world, help people who need help," said Solomon House client Lorraine. She has been getting groceries from the New Iberia nonprofit for 20 years.

“It’s nice to have people you can count on sometimes.”

Lorraine was one of many who lined the street outside of Solomon House on Tuesday for the ‘Brown Bag Grocery Distribution.’ This event allows people to come get their groceries for free, once a week.

“Y'all can come if y’all need help, they gonna help y’all, no matter how long you stayed away, come back. They welcome you in.”

For more information on Solomon House's grocery distribution system, click here.