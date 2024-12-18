Keeping Your Holiday Tree Fresh and Safe

The holiday season is a special time when trees find their way into our homes, becoming the centerpiece of festive celebrations. At Lastrapes Garden Center in Opelousas, holiday spirit takes root with a variety of yard decorations and, most notably, fresh Christmas trees.

This year, Lastrapes received a shipment of 200 Christmas trees—one of their smallest in recent years. Despite the reduced supply, the trees sold quickly, proving their enduring popularity. However, keeping the trees fresh from the time they arrive, just before Thanksgiving, until they are sold is no small task.

Andrew Padilla, a sales representative at Lastrapes, shared some straightforward advice for maintaining a tree’s greenery.

“Some people use Sprite or Alka-Seltzer, but you don’t need any of that,” Padilla explained. “Just plain water. The tree is already chopped down, so all you need is water.”

While decorating a tree is often a similar experience whether it’s real or artificial, safety should always be a top priority. Padilla also provided an important tip to avoid potential fire hazards during the holidays.

“Get LED lights instead of the lights that get warm around the tree,” said Padilla. “LED lights are safe enough to wrap around the tree without causing a fire.”