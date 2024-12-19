Avian Flu verified in 2nd SW La. backyard flock

Avian Flu has been verified in a second southwest Louisiana backyard, according to the La. Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF).

On December 13, the Louisiana Department of Health announced the detection of the first presumptive positive human case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), or H5N1, in Louisiana. Following a report of increased mortality in the backyard flock (non-poultry) on the property, testing by the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory has detected highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in the flock.

While the general public's current health risk is low, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), people who work with birds, poultry, or cows or have recreational exposure to them are at higher risk.

The best way to protect yourself and your family from H5N1 is to avoid sources of exposure. That means avoiding direct contact with wild birds and other animals that are infected with or suspected of being infected with bird flu viruses.

Anyone involved with poultry production, from the small backyard to the large commercial producer, should review their biosecurity activities to ensure the health of their birds. Visit APHIS’ Defend the Flock Resource Center for materials about biosecurity, including videos, checklists, and a toolkit.

At a minimum, poultry flock owners should follow the biosecurity steps on their farms to prevent the spread of the disease. Those steps include:

• Limit, monitor, and record any movement of people, vehicles or animals on or off your farm

• Permit only essential workers and vehicles to enter the farm to limit the chances of bringing the virus from an outside source

• Avoid visiting other poultry farms and any unnecessary travel off the farm

• Disinfect equipment, vehicles, footwear, and other items that come into contact with flocks

• Keep your flock away from wild or migratory birds, especially waterfowl

• Isolate any ill animals and contact your veterinarian

In addition to practicing good biosecurity, all bird owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds. Louisiana bird owners should report sick or unusual bird deaths to state and federal officials through USDA’s toll-free number at (866) 536-7593. In Louisiana, poultry owners can report to the USDA number or directly to the LDAF Diagnostic Lab at (318)927-3441. Anyone wanting to report concerns regarding wild bird mortality should call the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at 225-765-2800.

Additional information on biosecurity for backyard flocks can be found at http://healthybirds.aphis.usda.gov.