Louisiana Ragin Cajuns men's basketball coach Bob Marlin terminated

LAFAYETTE – University of Louisiana Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard announced Thursday a change in the leadership of its Men's Basketball program.

"After an on-going evaluation of our men's basketball program, it was decided a change was necessary," Maggard said. "These decisions are never easy, and this one was not made hastily. I am extremely grateful for the leadership Bob Marlin has provided the past several years. We wish he and his family all the best moving forward."

Assistant coach Derrick Zimmerman will serve as the Ragin' Cajuns interim head coach for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. A national search will take place for a new head coach.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here for iOS/Apple platforms and here for Android platforms.

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@RaginCajuns) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Athletics.

