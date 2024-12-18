Vacant hotel sold, no fines yet for previous owners

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A judge has decided not to impose fines on the former owners of a now-vacant hotel after the city cited the property for numerous violations.

During Wednesday’s administrative hearing, it was revealed that the property had been sold by SSRP Investments LLC to N P Trust on Dec. 6.

Judge Stuart Bowie said he would withhold any rulings for now to allow the transition to the new owners.

“We need to make sure nobody is going in there and using drugs. Obviously, we’re worried about police officers having to constantly go in there at night,” Bowie said.

Calvin Rivere, property director for the new owners, said they are working to secure the site.

“Businesses next door to us are concerned about fires because it’s the winter months. I share that concern, and the owner shares that concern,” Rivere said. “At the moment, the priority is to secure the property to keep looters out and prevent break-ins to neighboring properties.”

Rivere said the new owners will hire a private security firm to patrol the property while renovation plans are finalized.

“We’re going to do a full renovation of the property. It will take some time, but we’re going to do it,” Rivere said.

Since August, business owners and nearby residents have reported seeing numerous squatters and looters on the property.

The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) confirmed it has made 176 visits to the site since August and arrested nine people for trespassing.

Representatives of N P Trust say they plan to secure the property in the coming weeks.