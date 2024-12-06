Vacant hotel attracting squatters, illegal activity

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A once popular Lafayette hotel has now become a point of contention between city officials, local business owners, and frustrated neighbors.

The former La Quinta Hotel, located on Northeast Frontage Road, has sat vacant for several months, drawing complaints about illegal activity and safety concerns.

A sign on the building's front door indicates that the property is closed for remodeling, but locals say the empty hotel is attracting a range of troubling issues, including a growing number of unhoused individuals seeking shelter inside.

There's trash littered on the property, numerous broken windows, and the most of the doors were left unlocked.

The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) has stepped up patrols in the area, noting that several people have been arrested for trespassing on the property in the last two months. Sergeant Robin Green of LPD highlighted several safety concerns.

“You stand the chance of having drug activity going on or, with the cold weather, people using the rooms to escape the elements. But that could also lead to fires—people not thinking about safety and setting fires inside,” Green explained.

Records show that the property is owned by SSRP Investments LLC, but city officials have raised alarms about the lack of care and attention given to it. Lafayette Consolidated Government has deemed the property a 'public safety concern.'

The vacant hotel is causing increasing concern for local business owners like Brandy Stansbury, who owns A-ABL Transmission next door. She says she has repeatedly called the police and the city to report trespassing and illegal activity to no resolve.

“I’ve called the police and the city numerous times. It’s frustrating. The property owner should be held responsible for securing this building,” said Stansbury.

“My question is, should the property owner be responsible for this? They need to board up the windows, do something to stop the flow of traffic coming in and out.”

On October 25th, the Lafayette Consolidated Government issued a citation to SSRP Investments LLC for several violations, including the property's unsafe and unsanitary condition.

The Lafayette Police Department will continue its increased patrols and has even stationed a camera on the property to monitor activity. However, for business owner Brandy Stansbury, these measures don’t feel like enough.

“I just don’t feel like we’re getting the help, that's all I'm asking for is help,” Stansbury said.

The company could be fined if they fail to address the violations. An administrative adjudication hearing is scheduled for December 18th.

KATC reached out to SSRP Investments LLC, the number listed on the state's website was not in service.