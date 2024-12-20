Franklin woman dies in Friday crash

A Franklin woman has died following a crash early Friday.

State Police say the crash happened around 2 a.m. on U.S. 90 near La. 83. Daphne Spain, 49, died in the crash, troopers say.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Spain was driving a car east on U.S. 90. As her car approached LA 83, it exited the roadway onto the exit ramp. For reasons still under investigation, the car traveled off the roadway to the left and overturned.

Spain, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Standard toxicology samples were collected from Spain and submitted for analysis.

"While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, impaired and distracted driving remain leading causes of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urge all motorists to stay sober, focused, and alert on the road," troopers say.