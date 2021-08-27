Tracking Hurricane Ida

KATC will be covering the effects and aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

As we prepare, KATC’s Hurricane Safety Guide will get you prepared for what you need to know before any tropical system makes landfall, during a storm and afterwards.

See that guide here

We will begin streaming Hurricane Ida coverage on all platforms as the storm on Sunday - TV, Streaming Apps, katc.com/live, KATC News App. Scroll down for REAL-TIME updates as they come in.

For the latest story on the storm from our TV3 Weather Team, click here.

Below you can find links to the latest on important information from state and local officials:

Evacuations

Closures

Sandbags

School closures

Shelters

Curfews

How to Get Help

Damage Reports

Road Closures

This list will be updated and links added as information is gathered by our team.

With COVID-19 still being reported in the state, KATC will continue our update of daily numbers. They can be accessed here.

When live coverage begins, information will be shared below:

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel