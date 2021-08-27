Tracking Hurricane Ida

KATC will be covering the effects and aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
As we prepare, KATC’s Hurricane Safety Guide will get you prepared for what you need to know before any tropical system makes landfall, during a storm and afterwards.
We will begin streaming Hurricane Ida coverage on all platforms as the storm on Sunday - TV, Streaming Apps, katc.com/live, KATC News App. Scroll down for REAL-TIME updates as they come in.
For the latest story on the storm from our TV3 Weather Team, click here.
Below you can find links to the latest on important information from state and local officials:
Evacuations
Closures
Sandbags
School closures
Shelters
Curfews
How to Get Help
Damage Reports
Road Closures
This list will be updated and links added as information is gathered by our team.
With COVID-19 still being reported in the state, KATC will continue our update of daily numbers. They can be accessed here.
When live coverage begins, information will be shared below:
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers