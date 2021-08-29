Governor Edwards to update on Hurricane Ida following landfall

Gov. Edwards will hold a media briefing about the state's response to Hurricane Ida.

The presser is expected to begin at 2 p.m.

KATC will covering the press conference on air, katc.com/live, Facebook and other KATC streaming platforms

A livestream can be viewed below:

