Acadiana communities making sandbags available due to possible tropical system

In anticipation of possible heavy rain due to a system heading towards the Gulf of Mexico, many communities in Acadiana are making sandbags available to residents.

Below is a list of those communities offering sandbags.

The list will be updated as more locations open.

IBERIA PARISH

Iberia Parish residents may go to the areas listed below for sand and sandbags. You must bring a shovel to fill your bags.

B.O.M Fire Station,

Grand Marais Fire Station,

Coteau Fire Station,

Delcambre water tower,

Loreauville City Park,

Lydia Fire Station,

Jeanerette Fire Department,

Rynells Fire Department

Anyone with questions or who is in need of additional information can contact the Iberia Parish Government Public Works Department at 337-364-8474.

New Iberia

Sandbags will be available at the Acadian Ballpark (401 N. Landry Drive) on Thursday August 26, 2021. Shovels will not be provided, and residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags at this location. The city is asking residents to please enter on Landry Drive and exit on Halphen Street for flow of traffic. If you have any questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (337) 369-2391.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Broussard

Sand and sandbags are available to Broussard residents at the following locations:



Behind Broussard City Hall - 310 E. Main St.

Deer Meadow Subdivision - corner of Deer Meadow Blvd. and Myette Point St.

Broadview Dr. – by the Broussard Community Center

These sandbag stations are self-bagging and are open until the threat of heavy rain has passed. While the sand and sandbags are a free service, residents will need to supply their own shovel.

