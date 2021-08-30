Louisiana Cajun Navy heading to LaPlace to assist in water rescues

Louisiana Cajun Navy is heading to LaPlace to assist law enforcement in evacuations and rescues.

It will be the first area that the Louisiana Cajun Navy teams will get to as they make their way into the New Orleans area.

"First and foremost it will be rescues of people on roofs and attics," said Jordy Bloodsworth a member of the Louisiana Cajun Navy and Storm Patrol. "We're going out in boats to do water rescues first."

Those people who are rescued during operations will be moved over to the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office who will help those individuals find shelter and other essentials.

The sheriff's office advised anyone in need of help to shelter and place and call 911 for assistance.

Bloodsworth said that several hundred people are displaced or in need of some form of rescue.

The Louisiana Cajun Navy will be utilizing air boats and flat boats along with other vehicles during their rescue operations. Chainsaw teams are also prepared to help remove debris or large trees that may have trapped residents in their homes.

Bloodsworth said that the Sheriff's Office was waiting until daybreak to begin their rescues and that the Louisiana Cajun Navy will supplement those rescues.

Rescues in LaPlace are expected to last through the day on Monday, but Bloodsworth said that if there is a chance, they will move operations to the Lafitte area.

