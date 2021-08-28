Road Conditions in Acadiana: Congestion, closures, and evacuation routes

Tropical systems and Hurricanes can cause major disruption to travel for residents in the path of the storm. KATC has compiled information on what you need to know before and after a storm moves through

Below is information on road conditions, closures and evacuation routes. This information will change as storm approaches.

DOTD

Motorists are encouraged to check the status of road conditions prior to beginning commutes to impacted areas by utilizing the following resources for the latest information regarding road conditions:

511 Traveler Information: Travelers can also find information regarding road closures by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at http://www.511la.org/ or by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region about which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can access the system by calling 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).

MyDOTD: Motorists can receive automatic and up-to-date information on local projects, lane and road closures, and other DOTD activity by signing up for MyDOTD Here

Social media: Additional information can be found at DOTD’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Evacuation Routes

ROAD CONDITIONS

State Police – Report Roadway Emergencies Dial *LSP (*577) on your cell phone or call 800-469-4828

511 Dial 511 (or 888-ROAD-511) use the “Louisiana 511” app, or visit 511la.org for continual updates about weather-related road conditions, road closures and other travel information.

For information about shelters, call 211.

For updates related to Hurricane Ida, citizens can text “Ida” to 67283

ROAD Conditions - Updated August 28 - 8:00 am

DOTD reports that there is congestion on I-10 West from Mile Marker 105 (Louisiana Avenue) to Mile Marker 96. Expect a 10 mile delay.

Expect heavier than normal congestion in Lafayette and the surrounding areas due to Hurricane Ida evacuations.

---

After a storm, roads can be flooded or littered with debris which may not be safe to pass. Local law enforcement will block off roadways only after it is safe for them to asses the damage from a storm.

KATC will provide list of road closures by parish, provided from law enforcement.

CLOSURES

No closures

------------------------------------------------------------

