Voluntary evacuation issued for Morgan City

A voluntary evacuation has been issued for Morgan City as of 6 P.M. August 27, 2021.

Residents who require power or have special medical needs are urged to evacuate.

There will be no shelters in the city, and Oschner St. Mary can only accept "dire need" patients due to Covid.

