Closures and cancellations in Acadiana due to Ida

A number of closures and cancellations in Acadiana and across the state are beginning to be announced due to the impending arrival of Ida.

The storm is expected to arrive in Louisiana as a possible major Hurricane on Sunday, August 29.

Below is a list of closures and cancellation that have been sent into the newsroom. We will update this list as we are made aware of closures and cancellations. To report of closure or cancellation send an email to news@katctv.com.

ACADIA PARISH

The SWLA Center for Health Services location in Crowley will be closed on Monday, August 30 due to the threat of inclement weather.

CALCASIEU PARISH

The SWLA Center for Health Services location in Lake Charles will be closed on Monday, August 30 due to the threat of inclement weather.

IBERIA PARISH

Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center and its satellite sites will be closed on Saturday, August 28 and Monday August 30 dueto impending imclement weather. The Center and its sites will reopen on Tuesday, August 31 at 8:00 am.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Louisiana Comic Con at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette scheduled for August 28-29 has been canceled.

The SWLA Center for Health Services location in Lafayette will be closed on Monday, August 30 due to the threat of inclement weather.

ACROSS LOUISIANA

The Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve and New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park will close as of noon on Friday August 27, 2021, due to the threat of Hurricane Ida. No decision has been reached as to a reopening date. Please refer to our websites for the most up to date information: www.nps.gov/jela and www.nps.gov/jazz

The following park units will be closed:

Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve Headquarters and French Quarter Visitor Center, 419 Decatur Street, New Orleans

Barataria Preserve, 6588 Barataria Boulevard, Marrero

Chalmette Battlefield and National Cemetery, 8606 West St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette

Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center, 314 St. Mary Street, Thibodaux

Acadian Cultural Center, 501 Fisher Road, Lafayette

Prairie Acadian Cultural Center, 250 West Park Avenue, Eunice

New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park Headquarters (419 Decatur Street) and visitor center (916 North Peters Street), New Orleans

The SWLA Center for Health Services location in Oberlin will be closed on Monday, August 30 due to the threat of inclement weather.

