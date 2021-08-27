School closures announced ahead of Ida

As Ida moves closer to the Louisiana coast, closures may be announced for schools in the Acadiana area. Potential impacts from the storm would be felt Sunday afternoon and late Sunday night.

This information will be updated as more school systems announce closures or changes in learning.

Thursday night, August 26, only Jefferson Davis Parish public schools had announced a change. They say schools will be closed on Monday, August 30. They say it will be a virtual learning day for students through Google Classroom if electricity is accessible.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

All schools in Jefferson Davis Parish will be closed on Monday, August 30, 2021. Provided we have electricity and accessible Internet services, Monday will be a virtual learning day for all students through Google Classroom. All schools are prepared to handle device checkout for students who indicated a need for a device in case of emergency school shutdowns. Home Internet/Wifi access is required for device checkout as well as all signed device usage agreement/optional maintenance plan forms. Devices checked out by parents/students are expected to be returned when schools reopen.

Other schools systems say they are currently monitoring the situation and have not made any decisions on closures. Here is what we know so far.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

LPSS says that staff are closely monitoring the weather developing in the Gulf of Mexico. "We would like to remind families that messages are delivered via calls, text messages, emails, and social media posts. As we approach the weekend, please make sure all of your contact information is up-to-date in our Parent Portal."

VERMILION PARISH

Superintendent Thomas Byler says he will attending an Office of Emergency Preparedness (OEP) meeting at 10am Friday morning.

As of Thursday evening he says, "By the end of the school day tomorrow, August 27, we will hope to have a game plan to share with all about any possible school changes for early next week. I want to give people an opportunity to travel without hesitation if the storm tends to be heading our way."

The following parishes as of Thursday night had not yet provided any information.

ACADIA PARISH

EVANGELINE PARISH

IBERIA PARISH

ST LANDRY PARISH

ST. MARTIN PARISH

ST. MARY PARISH

DIOCESE OF LAFAYETTE

