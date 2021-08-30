In Ida's path: Orleans Parish

New Orleans was hard hit by the hurricane. Here are some updates on what's happening.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell will hold a press conference at about 11:15 a.m. Monday; we'll update this story with new information from that event.

As of Monday morning, 911 is still down and almost everyone in Orleans Parish is without power.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell says there are downed trees and powerlines blocking roads all over the city, and since emergency personnel are out assessing damage and helping people who need it, she's asking everyone to stay indoors and off the roads.

More than 177,000 people were without power.

"With extensive damage, we have a lot of rebuilding ahead of us. We’ll be better prepared to give restoration estimates once assessments are done. Pictured are staged crews yesterday, ready to begin assessments once it's safe to do so," a post from Entergy New Orleans stated this morning.

Here's the picture, of some of the crews staged ready to respond in New Orleans:

Company officials told our media partners at The Advocate/Times Picayune this morning that it will likely be days before Entergy even knows how much damage the hurricane did, and a lot longer to restore power.

Four parishes in southeast Louisiana - and parts of two more - had their main source of power cut when eight Entergy transmission lines failed in Hurricane Ida's intense winds, including a tower that fell into the Mississippi River, the newspapers report.

New Orleans is in the dark, along with Jefferson, St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes as well as parts of St. Charles and Terrebonne parishes, the papers report.

To read that whole story, click here.

The newspapers' photographers have begun a gallery of their images capturing damage in the city; to see it click here.