Cajun Navy Ground Force heads to Houma to assist in recovery efforts

The Cajun Navy Ground Force is on their way to Houma to assist in recovery efforts.

Team members and volunteers left Lafayette on Monday morning at 8:00 am and formed a caravan heading to Terrebonne Parish.

During a live video on Facebook, the Cajun Navy Ground Force gave an update on the conditions in the Houma, Thibodaux and Raceland area.

A team arrived in those areas at midnight and did not report any flooding. Several rescues were conducted.

The Cajun Navy Ground Force said they will be stationed in the parking lot of the Walmart on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Houma.

Cajun Navy Ground Force

They are in need of volunteers and supplies in the area.

"The damage in the Houma region is pretty bad, there are a lot of homes with badly damaged roofs, trees and telephone poles on the roads," a Cajun Navy Ground Force member said.

A crew of volunteers with chainsaws will be in the area. Cajun Navy Ground Force said they have enough chainsaws and equipment for 100 volunteers.

Those wishing to help can meet in the Walmart parking lot with their own supplies and safety equipment. The work will include moving debris off of roadways and offering assistance to residents in moving debris off of homes.

Supplies will also be distributed to Houma residents in the Walmart parking lot.

The Ground Force said that they will also conduct wellness checks for those who are unable to reach their friends and family members. A "Help Request" can be made at crowdrelief.net.

See more from their Facebook Live on Monday morning:

Further updates will be made on the Cajun Navy Ground Force's Facebook page throughout the day and as recovery operations continue.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel