Hurricane Ida knocks 22 barges loose in the Mississippi River near New Orleans

Hurricane Ida has knocked 22 barges loose in the Mississippi River near New Orleans.

That report coming from Nola.com, confirmed by St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis. The paper reports that the barges broke free from their moorings near Chalmette on the West Bank at mile marker 87.5 according to McInnis.

Nola.com spoke with John Rahaim, director homeland security and emergency management for St. Bernard Parish, who said the U.S. Coast Guard notified the parish about the barges, but said there is little the agency can do about the problem with Ida still pushing up through the area.

He said it's not clear when the barges broke free and, as of just before 7 p.m., it was not clear where the barges had gotten to.

Another vessel in the area, a ferry, was also seen loose on Sunday, running aground Sunday afternoon as Ida pushed through the area. See video below:

Ferry on Mississippi River breaks free from mooring

