Where to find shelter from Hurricane Ida

Shelters across the state opened at 6:00 am on Saturday in preparation for Hurricane Ida.

At a press conference Governor Edwards stated that only a few dozen people are in shelters as of Saturday. Residents are asked to contact their local office of emergency preparedness for local shelters. 211 can also help find shelters.

Information is also available at getagameplan.org or by texting LASHELTER to 298211.

St Mary Parish residents can seek shelter at the Rapides Coliseum, located at 5600 Coliseum Boulevard in Alexandria. The shelter will open at 6:00 PM Saturday and will be available for parish residents with transportation. Please get to safety as soon as possible.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel