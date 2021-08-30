In Ida's path: Jefferson Parish

Jefferson Parish was hit hard by Ida. Here are some updates on what's happening in the parish.

As of Monday morning, more than 200,000 people were without power. The 911 system was down as well. There are multiple reports of trees down, roofs damaged, powerlines down and transmission lines down. There has been major damage to water and power systems.

Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng told WWL-TV that the parish's water system is losing 250,000 gallons of water per hour due to damage to the system. Sheng said that there is very low pressure on the East Bank and the West Bank is also losing pressure. Sources tell WWL-TV that there is no pressure in the Metairie area. To hear her interview, click here. A boil order has been issued for the system because of the pressure loss.

There's a mandatory curfew for the entire parish, which began at 6 a.m. this morning and lasts until at least 6 a.m. tomorrow. Parish officials are asking everyone to stay off the roads as there are hazards, and first responders need to be able to do their work. As crews assess the damage and rescue operations are complete, the curfew will be re-assessed, and it's possible it will be extended.

WWL-TV also reports that parish officials are estimating that most people in the parish will be without power for three weeks, because there are more powerlines down than ever before. They're also reporting that Kenner City Hall was destroyed by the storm.

Residents are being asked to minimize the wastewater leaving their homes, as officials worry about overloading the Parish sewerage system. They're asking everyone to limit non-essential activities like washing dishes or doing laundry. There are wide-spread power outages at lift stations, which means there's a greater chance of sewerage back-ups. If residents are aware of any water line damages, they are asked to call the Emergency Operations Dispatch at 504-349-5360.

The Kerner Swing Bridge in Lafitte was hit by a barge. Any residents still in Lafitte should not attempt to use the bridge, as officials say they don't think it is structurally safe.

In Kenner, crews have hit the streets to assess damage, but already it is estimated that 50 sewer lift stations are without power. They're putting mobile generators in place now, and have tanker trucks to try to limit wastewater overflows, city officials say.

There's a crew of firefighters out trying to respond to critical issues as well. Officials are asking residents to stay inside so they can help people who need it and assess damage. Overnight, multiple fires were reported in the city, but firefighters were limited by low water pressure. They also aren't able to use ladder trucks in high winds.

Parish Councilman Dominic Impastato posted this live video about his district; he says all main thoroughfares are impassable. He says cell towers are down and power lines are down all over the district. If you can't see the video, click here.