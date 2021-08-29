Slidell Police hold moment of prayer before Hurricane Ida landfall

Slidell Police held a moment of prayer before hurricane Ida comes ashore in southeast Louisiana.

According to the PD, Chaplain Jeff Nave held prayer with some of our officers, who are awaiting the landfall of Hurricane Ida

"May God keep everyone safe," they said.

Slidell PD officers are strategically posting up at various safe locations around the city. These officers are prepping their beds for later this evening.

