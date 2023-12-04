A look at KATC's most-clicked-on stories of 2023

Out of all of the stories published on KATC.com in 2023, these 10 were the most clicked articles of the year.

Here is a look back at what was trending:

10) Man killed in officer involved shooting in Lafayette identified

Louisiana State Police released the name of the person killed in an officer-involved shooting in Lafayette.

The shooting happened Monday, Feb. 10, at the Cypress Bend Townhouses on Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette.

9) Pregnant ambulance driver, patient die in crash with Coca-Cola truck

A pregnant ambulance driver and her patient died and another person was in critical condition after a Coca-Cola truck and the ambulance collided on Morganza Highway near Deaton Lane in June.

8) West Baton Rouge Sheriff's office finds body of missing local DJ

Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office found the body of Jeff "Jazzy" Leon, a local DJ who went missing in August after attending a concert in Baton Rouge.

7) Investigation underway in complaint against educator

KATC Investigates worked on a story about an investigation into an Acadiana educator.

We reached out to law enforcement after several viewers sent us a video that apparently showed the man, shirtless, saying sexually suggestive things to a person he says he tutored. The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that they received a complaint about the individual.

6) Election Results 2023: Louisiana Legislature

Acadiana voters made decisions on seats in the state House of Representatives and Senate.

Most districts included more than one parish; the results in the link include all votes cast in the district. We noted which Acadiana parishes were represented as well. If a Representative or Senator was re-elected without opposition, they were not listed.

5) I-10 EB left lane re-opened after 18-wheeler damages overpass bridge

Back in January, an 18-wheeler hit an overpass on I-10 eastbound causing structural damage to the overpass.

The driver of the 18-wheeler received a citation for the height of the vehicle and the roadway was since re-opened.

4) Employee dies at Baker Hughes; investigation underway

An employee died at the Broussard location of Baker Hughes in June.

"We can now confirm OSHA is investigating this fatal incident," a spokesman for the federal agency told KATC. "Our deepest condolences go out to the family of the deceased during this tragic incident. No one should fear going to work or losing a loved one at work."

3) Downtown Lafayette water break causes boil advisory, closures

Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) issued a Boil Water Advisory for residents and businesses in the areas north of South College Road, south of Willow Street, west of East Pinhook Road, and east of Bertrand Drive in September.

The advisory was due to a water break, a result of contract work happening downtown, LUS officials said.

2) Election Results 2023: Lafayette Parish

In the October race for Lafayette Mayor-President, Monique Blanco-Boulet, Republican received- 34 percent - 19,507 votes, "Josh" Guillory, Republican received - 40 percent - 22,731 votes, and

Jan Swift,Republican received- 26 percent - 14,777 votes.

Monique Blanco-Boulet and Josh Guillory faced a runoff election in November, with Monique Blanco-Boulet being named the victor.

1) Body found in freezer of fast food restaurant in New Iberia

A body was found in the freezer of a New Iberia restaurant in May. New Iberia Police officers were called to the Arby's Restaurant located on Admiral Doyle Drive.

Pierce Skrabanek, who represents the family of Nguyet Le, the manager found dead in the walk-in freezer at Arby's in New Iberia, filed a restraining order against Arby's Restaurant LLC, requiring the company to agree to have experts inspect the freezer door latch for malfunctions.

Former employees raised concerns about the latch being broken for months, according to Skrabanek.

The story gained national attention

Here is a look back at what was parishes were trending:

1) St. Landry

2) Lafayette

3) Iberia

4) St. Mary

5) Vermilion

6) St. Martin

7) Jefferson Davis

8) Evangeline

9) Acadia