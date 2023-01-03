I-10 EB shut down after 18-wheeler struck overpass bridge

LAFAYETTE, La. — I-10 eastbound near the Evangeline Thruway is closed after being struck by an 18-wheeler, according to police.

Structural damage was caused to the overpass after the truck traveling northbound on the Evangeline Thruway struck the bridge Tuesday afternoon.

Eastbound traffic on I-10 is being diverted southbound on I-49.

Police advise to avoid the area if possible.

DOTD crews are en route to inspect the bridge.

