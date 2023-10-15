ELECTION RESULTS 2023: LAFAYETTE PARISH

LAFAYETTE PARISH
Election results are now final in Lafayette Parish.
Here are the numbers:
Assessor
Walter Campbell, Republican - 46 percent - 24,147 votes
WINNER Justin Centanni, Republican - 54 percent - 28,918 votes
City-Parish Mayor-President
RUNOFF Monique Blanco Boulet, Republican - 34 percent - 19,507 votes
RUNOFF "Josh" Guillory, Republican - 40 percent - 22,731 votes
Jan Swift,Republican - 26 percent - 14,777 votes
Parish Council Member District 2
Sidney Morales, Republican - 50 percent - 4,954 votes
Donald E. Richard, Republican - 50 percent - 5,002 votes
Parish Council Member District 3
Terry Hughes, Republican - 18 percent - 2,243 votes
Jeremy Monts, Republican - 9 percent - 1,081 votes
WINNER Kenneth "Ken" Stansbury, Republican - 73 percent - 8,801 votes
Parish Council Member District 5
Clyde Gabriel, Democrat - 28 percent - 2,337 votes
WINNER Abraham "AB" Rubin, Democrat - 57 percent - 4,710 votes
Kerry Jamal Williams, Independent - 15 percent - 1,269 votes
Member of School Board District 1
WINNER David LeJeune, Republican - 72 percent - 3,938 votes
Mary Morrison, Democrat- 28 percent - 1,556 votes
Member of School Board District 2
WINNER Chad Desormeaux, Republican - 69 percent - 3,946 votes
Stasia Herbert-McZeal, Democrat - 31 percent - 1,754 votes
Member of School Board District 3
WINNER Joshua Edmond, Democrat - 57 percent - 2,150 votes
Emilie Lewis Duhon, Democrat - 43 percent - 1,631 votes
Member of School Board District 4
Michelle Living, Democrat - 49 percent - 2,978 votes
WINNER Amy Trahan, Democrat - 51 percent - 2,436 votes
Member of School Board District 6
WINNER Roddy Bergeron, Republican - 62 percent - 4,448 votes
Sam Taulli Jr., Independent - 38 percent - 2,756 votes
Member of School Board District 7
WINNER Kate Bailey Labue, Republican - 67 percent - 4,427 votes
Grant Quinlan, Republican - 33 percent - 2,173 votes
Member of School Board District 8
WINNER Hannah Smith Mason, Republican - 60 percent - 4,818 votes
Holly Sanders, Republican - 40 percent - 3,243 votes
Member of School Board District 9
Linton Broussard Jr., Republican - 37 percent - 2,234 votes
WINNER Jeremy Hidalgo, Republican - 54 percent - 3,308 votes
Brandon Rodrigue, Republican - 9 percent - 558 votes
City Council Member District 1, City of Lafayette
RUNOFF Elroy Broussard, Democrat - 35 percent - 1,628 votes
Rickey Hardy, Independent - 25 percent - 1,156 votes
Kristopher J. Harrison, Independent - 10 percent - 469 votes
RUNOFF Melissa Matthieu-Robichaux, Republican - 31 percent - 1,432 votes
City Council Member District 2, City of Lafayette
Shelby Arabie, Republican - 31 percent - 1,654 votes
WINNER "Andy" Naquin, Republican - 69 percent - 3,669 votes
City Council Member District 4, City of Lafayette
WINNER Thomas Hooks, Republican - 53 percent - 3,636 votes
Julie LeBlanc, Republican - 47 percent - 3,286 votes
City Council Member District 5, City of Lafayette
WINNER Kenneth Boudreaux, Democrat - 77 percent - 3,228 votes
Nureaka Ross, Democrat - 23 percent - 946 votes
Council Member Division A, City of Youngsville
WINNER Shannon Bares, Republican - 60 percent - 2,271 votes
Ann Istre, Republican - 40 percent - 1,510 votes
PROPOSITIONS
City of Scott Proposition No. 1 of 2
(Hotel Occupancy)
Shall the City of Scott, State of Louisiana (the "City"), under the provisions of Section 338.213 of Title 47 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950, as amended, (the "Act"), and other constitutional and statutory authority, be authorized to levy and collect a tax of not exceeding 5% (the "Tax"), in perpetuity, beginning January 1, 2024, upon the paid occupancy of hotel rooms (the term "hotel" having the meaning set forth in the Act) within the City (the Tax to be in addition to any other taxes thereon) ($225,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be used to fund the construction, maintenance, and operation of a 4-H facility, a multipurpose community center, or a park or for purposes of economic development, recreation, and tourism within the City?
YES 76 percent - 1,610 votes
NO 24 percent - 512 votes
City of Scott Proposition No. 2 of 2
(Sales Tax)
Shall the City of Scott, State of Louisiana (the "City"), be authorized to levy and collect a tax of 1% (the "Tax") (an estimated $3,250,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), in perpetuity, beginning January 1, 2024, in accordance with Louisiana law, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary expenses of collecting and administering the Tax), to be used for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining, and operating the City's sewerage system, including the construction of a new treatment plant and the acquisition of equipment therefor, and to help pay for improvements to infrastructure such as roads, drainage, and utility services?
YES - 72 percent - 1,535 votes
NO - 28 percent - 594 votes