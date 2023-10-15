ELECTION RESULTS 2023: LAFAYETTE PARISH

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Election results are now final in Lafayette Parish.

Here are the numbers:

Assessor

Walter Campbell, Republican - 46 percent - 24,147 votes

WINNER Justin Centanni, Republican - 54 percent - 28,918 votes

City-Parish Mayor-President

RUNOFF Monique Blanco Boulet, Republican - 34 percent - 19,507 votes

RUNOFF "Josh" Guillory, Republican - 40 percent - 22,731 votes

Jan Swift,Republican - 26 percent - 14,777 votes

Parish Council Member District 2

Sidney Morales, Republican - 50 percent - 4,954 votes

Donald E. Richard, Republican - 50 percent - 5,002 votes

Parish Council Member District 3

Terry Hughes, Republican - 18 percent - 2,243 votes

Jeremy Monts, Republican - 9 percent - 1,081 votes

WINNER Kenneth "Ken" Stansbury, Republican - 73 percent - 8,801 votes

Parish Council Member District 5

Clyde Gabriel, Democrat - 28 percent - 2,337 votes

WINNER Abraham "AB" Rubin, Democrat - 57 percent - 4,710 votes

Kerry Jamal Williams, Independent - 15 percent - 1,269 votes

Member of School Board District 1

WINNER David LeJeune, Republican - 72 percent - 3,938 votes

Mary Morrison, Democrat- 28 percent - 1,556 votes

Member of School Board District 2

WINNER Chad Desormeaux, Republican - 69 percent - 3,946 votes

Stasia Herbert-McZeal, Democrat - 31 percent - 1,754 votes

Member of School Board District 3

WINNER Joshua Edmond, Democrat - 57 percent - 2,150 votes

Emilie Lewis Duhon, Democrat - 43 percent - 1,631 votes

Member of School Board District 4

Michelle Living, Democrat - 49 percent - 2,978 votes

WINNER Amy Trahan, Democrat - 51 percent - 2,436 votes

Member of School Board District 6

WINNER Roddy Bergeron, Republican - 62 percent - 4,448 votes

Sam Taulli Jr., Independent - 38 percent - 2,756 votes

Member of School Board District 7

WINNER Kate Bailey Labue, Republican - 67 percent - 4,427 votes

Grant Quinlan, Republican - 33 percent - 2,173 votes

Member of School Board District 8

WINNER Hannah Smith Mason, Republican - 60 percent - 4,818 votes

Holly Sanders, Republican - 40 percent - 3,243 votes

Member of School Board District 9

Linton Broussard Jr., Republican - 37 percent - 2,234 votes

WINNER Jeremy Hidalgo, Republican - 54 percent - 3,308 votes

Brandon Rodrigue, Republican - 9 percent - 558 votes

City Council Member District 1, City of Lafayette

RUNOFF Elroy Broussard, Democrat - 35 percent - 1,628 votes

Rickey Hardy, Independent - 25 percent - 1,156 votes

Kristopher J. Harrison, Independent - 10 percent - 469 votes

RUNOFF Melissa Matthieu-Robichaux, Republican - 31 percent - 1,432 votes

City Council Member District 2, City of Lafayette

Shelby Arabie, Republican - 31 percent - 1,654 votes

WINNER "Andy" Naquin, Republican - 69 percent - 3,669 votes

City Council Member District 4, City of Lafayette

WINNER Thomas Hooks, Republican - 53 percent - 3,636 votes

Julie LeBlanc, Republican - 47 percent - 3,286 votes

City Council Member District 5, City of Lafayette

WINNER Kenneth Boudreaux, Democrat - 77 percent - 3,228 votes

Nureaka Ross, Democrat - 23 percent - 946 votes

Council Member Division A, City of Youngsville

WINNER Shannon Bares, Republican - 60 percent - 2,271 votes

Ann Istre, Republican - 40 percent - 1,510 votes

PROPOSITIONS

City of Scott Proposition No. 1 of 2

(Hotel Occupancy)

Shall the City of Scott, State of Louisiana (the "City"), under the provisions of Section 338.213 of Title 47 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950, as amended, (the "Act"), and other constitutional and statutory authority, be authorized to levy and collect a tax of not exceeding 5% (the "Tax"), in perpetuity, beginning January 1, 2024, upon the paid occupancy of hotel rooms (the term "hotel" having the meaning set forth in the Act) within the City (the Tax to be in addition to any other taxes thereon) ($225,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be used to fund the construction, maintenance, and operation of a 4-H facility, a multipurpose community center, or a park or for purposes of economic development, recreation, and tourism within the City?

YES 76 percent - 1,610 votes

NO 24 percent - 512 votes

City of Scott Proposition No. 2 of 2

(Sales Tax)

Shall the City of Scott, State of Louisiana (the "City"), be authorized to levy and collect a tax of 1% (the "Tax") (an estimated $3,250,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), in perpetuity, beginning January 1, 2024, in accordance with Louisiana law, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary expenses of collecting and administering the Tax), to be used for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining, and operating the City's sewerage system, including the construction of a new treatment plant and the acquisition of equipment therefor, and to help pay for improvements to infrastructure such as roads, drainage, and utility services?

YES - 72 percent - 1,535 votes

NO - 28 percent - 594 votes