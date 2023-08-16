West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office finds body of missing local DJ

Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office found the body of Jeff "Jazzy" Leon, a local DJ who went missing Friday night after attending a concert in Baton Rouge.

Authorities located a crash site on I-10 westbound near mile post 145. Upon inspecting the crash, detectives discovered a 2008 Ford Expedition registered to Mr. Leon.

Inside, they found one deceased person believed to be Mr. Leon based upon his clothing description when he was reported missing.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Traffic Unit is working the crash as a single vehicle fatality.

Detectives do not suspect foul play. As with all traffic fatality investigations, a toxicology test will be taken.

This is a developing story.