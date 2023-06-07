Employee dies at Baker Hughes; investigation underway

An employee died at the Broussard location of Baker Hughes Wednesday morning.

Here's the statment from a company spokesperson:

“Baker Hughes is aware of the tragic employee death that occurred at our Broussard, Louisiana, facility earlier today, June 7. We are devastated by the news, and our hearts go out to those impacted by this loss. The safety and well-being of our employees, contractors, and local communities is always our top priority, and we are investigating this incident internally while cooperating with the local authorities. During this difficult time, we will provide support for our employees while respecting the privacy of the family and community.”

We've reached out to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, but they directed us to OSHA. We've reached out to OSHA (the Occuptaional Safety and Health Administration of the US Department of Labor) for comment and we'll update the story as soon as we have more information.